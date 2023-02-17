iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 425,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 130,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,209. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
