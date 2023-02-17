iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

