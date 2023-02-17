iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.94. 47,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

