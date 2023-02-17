iShares TIPS Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 15,036 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 333% compared to the average daily volume of 3,476 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,843. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.