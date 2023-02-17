iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 3,540.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.