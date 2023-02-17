IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.37

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.37 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

IXICO Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,250.00.

Insider Activity

In other IXICO news, insider Grant Nash sold 200,000 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,694.34).

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

