J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is Park Presidio Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Park Presidio Capital LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 10.5% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $45,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,085,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,847,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.82. The company had a trading volume of 138,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,267. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day moving average of $178.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

