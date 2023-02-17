J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $187.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

