Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.
JANX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 115,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,893. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
