Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JANX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 115,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,893. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

