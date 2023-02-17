JasmyCoin Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $340.48 million and $135.56 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00429582 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,791.39 or 0.28456273 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,899,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.