Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €124.94 ($134.34) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.14. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

