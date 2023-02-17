Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 201,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.