Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE WAB opened at $104.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.