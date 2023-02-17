Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 5,412 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $90,326.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.89. 168,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $582.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

