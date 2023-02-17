J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JJSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King raised their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
