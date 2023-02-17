J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JJSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King raised their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

