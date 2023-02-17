John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $78,209.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 998,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

About Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

