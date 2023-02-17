John M. Pasquesi Sells 26,329 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

