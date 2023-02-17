John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance
JMSB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp
About John Marshall Bancorp
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

