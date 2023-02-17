John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

JMSB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

About John Marshall Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,740,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,859,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,129,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

