Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

