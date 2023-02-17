Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNCE. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 28,358.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,265,185 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,030,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 747,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

About Jounce Therapeutics

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

