Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 220,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 725,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jowell Global Price Performance

JWEL stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

