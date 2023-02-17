JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Lowered to $45.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in JOYY by 43.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 484,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in JOYY by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after buying an additional 576,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in JOYY by 8.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after buying an additional 83,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

