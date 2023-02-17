JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $52.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.74% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE HASI opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.
