JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.19).

RR stock opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.51. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.70 ($2.91).

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 12,786 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($14,123.89). In related news, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,309.33). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($14,123.89). 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

