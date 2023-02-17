JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JEGI opened at GBX 96.40 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 20.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.97. The company has a market cap of £419.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,205.50 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 70.30 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 97 ($1.18).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

