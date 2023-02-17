JUNO (JUNO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $526,452.23

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. JUNO has a total market cap of $89.07 million and $526,452.23 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUNO has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00005478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,340,494 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

