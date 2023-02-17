Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Shares Up 5.7%

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Just Eat Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.
About Just Eat
Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat (JSTTY)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.