Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,874 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.92% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $21,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 373,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

KPTI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 451,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,352. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.04.

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.