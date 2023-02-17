KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,570. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KBR by 112.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

