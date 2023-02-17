Keh Shew Lu Sells 5,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $96,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12.

On Friday, November 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 126,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,890. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

