Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

