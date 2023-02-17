Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,579. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $628.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Kelly Services by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter worth about $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 598.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Noble Financial cut their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

