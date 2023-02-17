Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.
NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,579. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $628.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Noble Financial cut their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
