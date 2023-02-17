Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.2 %

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Shares of NYSE KW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 377,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

