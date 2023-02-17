Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Buys 63,370 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 938.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,370 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 6.2% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.16. 599,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,705. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $582.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

