Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 51,332 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 51,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 914,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE MSGE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $61.18. 50,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,564. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $84.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

