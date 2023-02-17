Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,323 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Trading Up 0.6 %

ROKU stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,459,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

