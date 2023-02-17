Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.1% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSC traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $229.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

