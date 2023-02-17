Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,509,000 after acquiring an additional 191,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,209,000 after acquiring an additional 134,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 670,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

