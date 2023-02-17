Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Purchases 19,835 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. 2,114,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,935. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

