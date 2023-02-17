Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares during the period. Tidewater comprises 2.7% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned 1.09% of Tidewater worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Performance

Tidewater stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 221,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,553. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Tidewater

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $767,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,014,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,469,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,512. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.