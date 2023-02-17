Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 553,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. 632,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

