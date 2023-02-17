Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. CSFB increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.58%.
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
