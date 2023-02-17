Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 864,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of KVSC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 424,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

