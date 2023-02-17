Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.03 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $390,473.68 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00418784 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.66 or 0.27740989 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
