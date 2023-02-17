King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 364,915 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,915 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quantum were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QMCO. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,921,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,304 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 830,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 467,668 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Quantum Profile

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

