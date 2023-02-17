King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,124,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,823,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 348,097 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of SNV opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

