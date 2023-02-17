King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.19 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.36 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

