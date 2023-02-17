King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,437,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,974 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,298,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 731,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 818,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGH opened at $32.83 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment composed primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

