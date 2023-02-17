King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $101.69 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $413.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

