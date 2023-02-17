King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,915,000 after buying an additional 103,320 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $230.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average is $241.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

